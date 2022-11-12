 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Leigh - $199,000

2 Bedroom Home in Leigh - $199,000

NEWLY CONSTRUCTED ZERO-ENTRY TOWNHOUSE PRICED TO SELL! THIS PROPERTY FEATURES HARDBOARD SIDING, A HUGE (11X6) LAUNDRY ROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS, AND BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR BOASTS A WALKOUT TREX DECK. BASEMENT IS ALREADY FRAMED OUT. GARAGE IS OVERSIZED ONE STALL.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News