2 Bedroom Home in Platte Center - $165,000

COZY 2 BEDROOM ON A CORNER LOT IN PLATTE CENTER. HEATED/COOLED 24X28 GARAGE W/OVERHEAD DOOR, 220V POWER AND RAILING WITH CRANE HOIST. SIDING, WINDOWS, ROOF AND FOUNDATION ALL UPDATED OR REPAIRED IN THE LAST 10 YEARS. NEW HEAT PUMP IN 2020. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. UNFINISHED BASEMENT IS A BLANK CANVAS FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE - EGRESS ALREADY IN PLACE.