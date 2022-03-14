COZY 2 BEDROOM ON A CORNER LOT IN PLATTE CENTER. HEATED/COOLED 24X28 GARAGE W/OVERHEAD DOOR, 220V POWER AND RAILING WITH CRANE HOIST. SIDING, WINDOWS, ROOF AND FOUNDATION ALL UPDATED OR REPAIRED IN THE LAST 10 YEARS. NEW HEAT PUMP IN 2020. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. UNFINISHED BASEMENT IS A BLANK CANVAS FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE - EGRESS ALREADY IN PLACE.
2 Bedroom Home in Platte Center - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living in a mobile home park behind Super Saver will reportedly need to find new homes in the coming months.
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
A couple of weeks ago, Jodi and Kendal Loseke were remodeling a home in Columbus when they happened to find some letters behind a bathroom mirror.
When Humphrey residents get out their checkbooks next month to pay off utility bills they might get a nice surprise. Few lights have been illu…
One Columbus man has his heart stuck in the Ukraine.
Kathleen Jourdan of Omaha is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense in shooting her husband, Joshua, in June 2020 on Interstate 80.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
A Silver Creek man is facing burglary-related charges following a Monday afternoon incident in Platte County.
LINCOLN - Osceola boys basketball coach Jason Zelasney has tried his best to avoid certain conversations this year.
Joe Morris has found his way into the fabric of Columbus rather quickly.