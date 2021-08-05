TWO BED, TWO BATH BUNGALOW WITH MANY RECENT UPDATES. BASEMENT WALLS REPAIRED AND REDONE IN 2020. NEW WATER HEATER 2020. NEW VINYL SIDING AND BACK DECK IN 2018. REMODELED KITCHEN AND MAIN BATHROOM IN 2016. NEW ROOF IN 2014. MOVE IN READY! COME TAKE A LOOK!
2 Bedroom Home in Rising City - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This isn’t the first brush with gun trouble for the Decatur man, whose aliases on his jail booking sheet include the name “Pistol-Pete.”
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
About six years ago, Robbin Chin wanted to improve her fitness as she was teaching preschool at the time.
- Updated
Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez had been helping transport the large crates when they became dislodged. The man stepped in before the crates slipped again, crushing him.
- Updated
Dan Miller said he has known for a while that he was inching closer to stepping away as Columbus’ fire chief. On Tuesday, he made it official.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he knows four people have been tested for carbon monoxide, but did not say the cases had been officially linke…
- Updated
The City of Columbus is without a fire chief.
- Updated
Editor's note: As of Thursday morning, this story has been updated to include the name of the individual arrested in connection with the incident.
The smoldering coal fire that has been ongoing at Archer Daniels Midland's Columbus plant was extinguished over the weekend.
UNMC's Dr. James Lawler stressed that increasing vaccination is the most important thing. "We really would be done with the pandemic that way. The sad fact is that’s all within our grasp. We just need to reach out and take it.”