2 Bedroom Home in Rising City - $89,000

TWO BED, TWO BATH BUNGALOW WITH MANY RECENT UPDATES. BASEMENT WALLS REPAIRED AND REDONE IN 2020. NEW WATER HEATER 2020. NEW VINYL SIDING AND BACK DECK IN 2018. REMODELED KITCHEN AND MAIN BATHROOM IN 2016. NEW ROOF IN 2014. MOVE IN READY! COME TAKE A LOOK!

