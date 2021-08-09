2 Bedroom Home in Schuyler - $280,000

Tom Meyers, M: 402-431-2668, tom@tommeyers.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Your country living dream can become a reality in this lovely 2B/1BA 2,000 sq ft cottage. This home sits on a 5.4+acre hillside with native and exotic grasses and numerous spruce trees throughout the property. Enter your new home through a recently-renovated enclosed sitting porch, and into the living space with a completely renovated kitchen, water heater, floors, and new carpet on the stairs. From your backyard deck, adore your dream-like panoramic view of the Platte River Valley. Any craftsman will appreciate the nearby 50,000 cubic ft barn w/ shop. Electrical hookup is available for a horse trailer, as well as two car ports. The outdoor space also includes 3 firepits, 500-gallon fuel tank, and a shooting range for the firearm enthusiast. The well is in excellent condition with NEW extra standby submersible pump & motor. This property is the definition of country living!, AMA