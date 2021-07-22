2021 Nebraska Soybean Board election candidates

The Nebraska Soybean Board will have candidates running for the board in districts 1 and 3 for the 2021 elections. Rebecca Kreikemeier and Ruth Ready will represent district 3.

If qualified producers do not receive a ballot by July 19, please call 402-564-5827 and request one. Return ballots should be postmarked by July 30.

The Nebraska Soybean Board strongly encourages all Nebraska soybean farmers in district 3 to vote and to get to know the board members once they take office. Learn more about the candidates below.

DISTRICT 3

Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.

Rebecca Kreikemeier of Bellwood, Butler County

“I would say my most important concern for the Nebraska Soybean Board would be how we are adapting our current practices and keeping step with the rapidly changing web-based world our farmers are confronted with. We need to look at the world through the eyes of future farmers and not abandon the commitment of excellence of our past producers.”

Ruth Ready of Scribner in Dodge County