3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $109,000

3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME IN A CENTRAL LOCATION. KITCHEN & BATHROOM HAVE RECENTL BEEN UPDATED. FURTHER UPDATES WERE IN PROCESS IN OTHER AREA OF HOME. THRASHER DID WORK ABOUT 10 YEARS AGO IN BASEMENT. THE WARRANTY IS IN EFFECT. WINDOWS AND ROOF NEW WITHIN 7-8 YEARS.

