3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $114,900

3 BEDROOM RANCH HOME WITH SINGLE DETACHED GARAGE. HOUSE NEEDS SOME CARE BUT HAS VINYL SIDING, UPDATED WINDOWS AND HVAC. EGRESS WINDOW FOR BASEMENT FINISH. HOUSE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS. NO VA-FHA OFFERS BY REQUEST OF SELLER.

