AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME LOCATED IN COLUMBUS. RECENT UPDATES TO INCLUDE FLOORING, PAINT, ROOF, GUTTERS AND MORE. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND LUANDRY AREA. UPSTAIRS IS A LARGER BEDROOM. CALL AND SETUP A SHOWING TODAY.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $116,450
