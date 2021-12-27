 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $116,450

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $116,450

AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME LOCATED IN COLUMBUS. RECENT UPDATES TO INCLUDE FLOORING, PAINT, ROOF, GUTTERS AND MORE. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND LUANDRY AREA. UPSTAIRS IS A LARGER BEDROOM. CALL AND SETUP A SHOWING TODAY.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News