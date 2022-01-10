GREAT STARTER HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH AND A SINGLE DETACHED GARAGE! OAK CABINETRY IN THE KITCHEN. LARGE WINDOWS OFFER AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. OPEN FRONT PORCH! ESTABLISHED YARD IN GOOD CONDITION! WATER SOFTNER INCLUDED.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $139,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to Columbus native Kelly Garcia, having a place for her son Juan, 10, and daughter Meilani, 5, to call “their home” is vital.
As the Lady Vikes entered the 2020 volleyball season, it had been 39 years since the program last played in Lincoln.
The first boy and first girl born in 2022 have been welcomed at Columbus Community Hospital.
Happy New Year City of Columbus, as one of the most spectacular owl species is making its way south to our neck of the woods to snack on some …
My Place Bar and Grill owner Brian Laska considers taking over ownership of the business as returning to his roots.
The teens, who the prosecutor said are documented gang members, had a dispute with the driver of the car the girl was in.
Although she was awarded Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 last summer, Columbus’ own Bailey Lehr said she’s excitedly anticipating formally taking ove…
A Christmas wish came true for Lakeview High School student Simon Janssen in the form of three nominations by state officials, endorsing Janss…
The elephant herd at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has grown by one. Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a calf Friday morning.
Linda Garey's grandson thought it would be fun to include a scratch ticket in the gifts at the family's holiday celebration, but that Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer scratch ticket was no laughing matter.