AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM HOME. UPDATED INTERIOR. 6X20 FRONT PORCH. NEW STOOP AT BACK DOOR LEADS TO A LARGE PATIO. CORNER LOT WITH ROOM TO ADD A GARAGE. FENCED BACK YARD. PROPERTY IS ZONED B-2 ALLOWING IT TO BE USED AS A BUSINESS ALSO. RENTED WATER HEATER.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $146,000
