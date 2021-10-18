 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $152,900

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $152,900

COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFULLY DONE RANCH STYLE HOME. EVERYTHING YOU NEED IS ALL ON THE MAIN FLOOR! 3 BEDROOMS, 1 LARGE BATHROOM, WOOD FLOORING, NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, OAK CABINETS, STEEL SIDING, NEW FURNACE AND MUCH MUCH MORE! PATIO DOORS OFF THE DINING ROOM LEAD TO A LARGE COVERED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News