3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $152,900

COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFULLY DONE RANCH STYLE HOME. EVERYTHING YOU NEED IS ALL ON THE MAIN FLOOR! 3 BEDROOMS, 1 LARGE BATHROOM, WOOD FLOORING, NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, OAK CABINETS, STEEL SIDING, NEW FURNACE AND MUCH MUCH MORE! PATIO DOORS OFF THE DINING ROOM LEAD TO A LARGE COVERED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.