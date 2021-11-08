CHECK OUT THIS FULLY REMODELED MOVE IN READY HOME. THE COZY HOME HAS TWO BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND ONE BEDROOM WITH AN EGRESS WINDOW AND MASTER BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. THE MAIN FLOOR IS TILED THROUGHOUT THE HOME. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $160,000
