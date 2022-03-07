WELL MAINTAINED AND UPDATED HOME PERFECT FOR THE FIRST TIME HOME BUYER. PROPERTY HAS MANY NEW UPDATES INCLUDING WINDOWS, ROOF, A/C, FURNACE, PAINT, FLOORING, BATHROOM, DECK, AND MUCH MORE! SHED STAYS WITH PROPERTY TO STORE LAWN EQUIPMENT, BIKES, ETC. BASEMENT IS CURRENTLY SET UP FOR A WORKOUT ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM WITH LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT. THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN THE PROPERTY FEELS LIKE "HOME" WITH ALL THE NATURAL LIGHT LET IN THROUGH THE WINDOWS. BACKYARD IS VERY SPACIOUS AND FENCED IN ALL AROUND.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $160,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joe Morris has found his way into the fabric of Columbus rather quickly.
Four kids are reported to be in stable condition following a fall in water late Tuesday afternoon.
Columbus City officials are considering potential changes to the Columbus Aquatic Center, though no final decisions have been made.
It’s been a busy couple of years for Susanna Poeffel. From earning two master’s degrees from the Professional Photographers from America (PPA)…
It hasn't been quite the same for the men of the Knights of Columbus Council #9264 the past two years.
Platte County District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss and District 5 Supervisor Bob Lloyd are the only two members who will face a contested election …
If there is one trait that stands out in this year’s play cast, it’s the Columbus High School students’ sense of humor, director Chelsea Parker said.
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.
East Butler boys basketball head coach Greg Jahde announced last week that he's stepping down after 11 seasons. The Tigers ended this season 8…
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball is seeking its third state title in four years when the Bulldogs tip off against East Husker riva…