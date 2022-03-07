 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $160,000

WELL MAINTAINED AND UPDATED HOME PERFECT FOR THE FIRST TIME HOME BUYER. PROPERTY HAS MANY NEW UPDATES INCLUDING WINDOWS, ROOF, A/C, FURNACE, PAINT, FLOORING, BATHROOM, DECK, AND MUCH MORE! SHED STAYS WITH PROPERTY TO STORE LAWN EQUIPMENT, BIKES, ETC. BASEMENT IS CURRENTLY SET UP FOR A WORKOUT ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM WITH LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT. THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN THE PROPERTY FEELS LIKE "HOME" WITH ALL THE NATURAL LIGHT LET IN THROUGH THE WINDOWS. BACKYARD IS VERY SPACIOUS AND FENCED IN ALL AROUND.

