3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $165,000

THIS IS A GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR STARTING OUT OR INVESTING! QUALITY WOOD FLOORING, AND ALL NEW CARPETING. NEW INTERIOR PAINT. 2 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND ONE BEDROOM ON THE UPPER LEVEL. THE LOWER LEVEL HAS A FINISHED FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, AND THE RECREATION ROOM FEATURES A WET BAR. ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER. EXTRA LARGE 2 1/2 GARAGE (30X24) WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND 220 WIRING. ALLEY ACCESS. FENCED YARD. CALL TODAY!