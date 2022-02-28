 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $165,000

THIS IS A GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR STARTING OUT OR INVESTING! QUALITY WOOD FLOORING, AND ALL NEW CARPETING. NEW INTERIOR PAINT. 2 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND ONE BEDROOM ON THE UPPER LEVEL. THE LOWER LEVEL HAS A FINISHED FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, AND THE RECREATION ROOM FEATURES A WET BAR. ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER. EXTRA LARGE 2 1/2 GARAGE (30X24) WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND 220 WIRING. ALLEY ACCESS. FENCED YARD. CALL TODAY!

