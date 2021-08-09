3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $165,000

 Skip to main content
Mindy Mahoney, M: 402-415-3821, mindy.mahoney@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mindy.mahoney - Get the space you need on an oversized corner lot that you’ll love! This beauty sits in a well established neighborhood with lots of square footage inside and out. Featuring 3+ bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious formal dining area, main floor laundry and an unfinished concrete basement with plenty of storage space. Properties like this are rare and hard to find with its large outdoor space, mature trees and 2 car garage!! Whether it's your starter home, forever home, investment property or other, this gem has great bones, updates and room for your personal touches. Schedule a showing today!!

