3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $165,000

MOVE-IN READY AND CLEAN STARTER HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH AND 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER. MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN FLOOR. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES. NEWER WINDOWS. R.O. SYSTEM. 50 GALLON WATER HEATER AND LEASED WATER SOFTENER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING AND WOODWORK. FULLY FENCED IN YARD. A 14'X14' WOOD DECK.

