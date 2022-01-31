 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $169,000

  • Updated
ALL BRICK 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM (BASEMENT HAS TOILET AND SHOWER) HOME ON A CARNER LOT. FENCED BACKYARD. WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS ON MAIN FLOOR AND BASEMENT. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS. BEAUTIFUL OAK FLOORS IN LIVINGROOM AND BEDROOMS. SEE THE HALLWAY LINEN CLOSET FOR EXAMPLES OF THE OAK FLOORS THAT IS CURRENTLY UNDER CARPET ON THE MAIN LEVEL.

