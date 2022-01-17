 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $169,900

TAKE A MIGHTY SWING AT THIS HARD-HITTING VALUE! NEW: RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR, CARPETING, EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT, SHINGLES AND GUTTERS AND WALK-IN DOOR ON GARAGE. NEWER WINDOWS. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. 200 AMP ELECTRICAL BREAKER PANEL. PRIVACY FENCED PATIO AND ALLEY ACCESS.

