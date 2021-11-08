3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $169,900

GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH STARTER RANCH WITH PERMANENT STEEL SIDING NEWER THERMAL PANE WINDOWS AND NO EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE! NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS IN SEPTEMBER 2021. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE BUILT-IN WARDROBES. ATTACHED FINISHED GARAGE (22' X 14') WITH NEWER INSULATED DOOR AND OPENER. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND IN THE BASEMENT. PATIO (15' X 12') IS SURROUNDED WITH AN ARBOR WHICH CREATES A PERFECT SPACE FOR PEACEFUL RELAXATION.