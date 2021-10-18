3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $172,500

GRAND SLAM VALUE! THREE BEDROOM RECENTLY UPDATED RANCH, NEW BASEMENT REMODEL, INCLUDING NEW BASEMENT BATHROOM. NEW KITCHEN FLOORING, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. 29X22 GARAGE, NICE YARD. NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY GAS FURNACE IN 2019. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS SOLD "AS IN" CONDITION, PRESUMED TO BE WORKING CONDITION BUT OWNER HAS NOT USED THEM.