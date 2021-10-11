 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $174,900

GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH STARTER RANCH WITH PERMANENT STEEL SIDING NEWER THERMAL PANE WINDOWS AND NO EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE! NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS IN SEPTEMBER 2021. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE BUILT-IN WARDROBES. ATTACHED FINISHED GARAGE (22' X 14') WITH NEWER INSULATED DOOR AND OPENER. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND IN THE BASEMENT. PATIO (15' X 12') IS SURROUNDED WITH AN ARBOR WHICH CREATES A PERFECT SPACE FOR PEACEFUL RELAXATION.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News