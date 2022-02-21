3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $175,000

NEW LISTING ON THE MARKET READY FOR YOU TO MAKE IT YOUR HOME. PROPERTY OFFERS 3 BED, 1.5 BATH, CARPORT, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND MANY NEW UPDATES. ALL UPDATES IN 2021 INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING: ALL NEW PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL PANEL, BATHROOMS, CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, WINDOWS, HVAC, EGRESS WINDOW ADDED TO BASEMENT BEDROOM, DRYWALL IN BASEMENT, DOORS, TRIM, PAINT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND ROOF/GUTTERS IN 2019. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MOVE IN, WITH NO STRESS BECAUSE EVERYTHING HAS BEEN DONE FOR YOU.