 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $179,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $179,000

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS WITH THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN COLUMBUS. LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. HOME IS READY FOR THE NEW OWNER TO MOVE RIGHT IN AND UPDATE TO THEIR LIKING. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News