 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $179,900

ALL BRICK 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM (BASEMENT HAS TOILET AND SHOWER) HOME ON A CARNER LOT. FENCED BACKYARD. WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS ON MAIN FLOOR AND BASEMENT. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schuyler police capture fugitive

Schuyler police capture fugitive

The Schuyler Police Department is crediting the quick action of dispatchers and collaboration between local law enforcement in the capture of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News