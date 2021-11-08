3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000

GET READY TO TURN THE KEY AND MOVE IN B/C THIS HOME IS READY FOR ITS NEW OWNERS! LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET, THIS HOME IS SITUATED ON AN OVERSIZED LOT THAT PROVIDES PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOU AND YOUR NEIGHBORS. PLENTY OF UPDATES ARE FOUND INSIDE THE HOME INCLUDING WINDOWS, PAINT & CARPET. ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER. THERE IS A LARGE DINING AREA AT THE BACK OF THE HOUSE THAT WALKS OUT ONTO A SWEEPING DECK WHERE YOU CAN SIT AND ENJOY THE AMAZING FALL WEATHER!