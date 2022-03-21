Violet Gryczanowski, M: 402-212-8066, NeRealtorViolet@gmail.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - Here's your rare opportunity to own a piece of history! This Victorian beauty was built by the Bucher family, who also built Glur's Tavern. Through the foyer, you'll walk into the living room, 2 sets of large solid wood pocket doors separate the dining, living room and den/bedroom option. New hardwood flooring on the main level and the high 12' ceilings are sure to impress! The bedroom upstairs has lots of closets and the attic can easily be finished into a bonus room.What was once maid quarters, now an outbuilding that can provide plenty of storage. Single car garage with plenty of parking space, at the very back of the lot. This corner lot has mature fruit trees, nutrient dense soil for your vegetable garden. The unfinished basement is perfect for a canned goods cellar. Imagine all the possibilities! Current owner has lived here for 37 years.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000
