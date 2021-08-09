3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000

THIS GREAT 3+ 1 NON-CONFORMING BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 BATHROOMS IS READY FOR ITS NEW OWNER! LOCATED ON A LARGE CORNER LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CURRENT OWNER HAS MADE UPDATES THROUGHOUT INCLUDING ALL NEWER WINDOWS ON THE MAIN FLOOR, EGRESSED WINDOW WAS INSTALLED IN THE BASEMENT BEDROOM, NEW FLOORING IN BASEMENT BATHROOM AND ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN FLOOR! AND THE FINISHED BASEMENT OFFERS EXTRA SPACE FOR STRETCHING OUT AND HANGING OUT. COME SEE THIS GREAT HOME BEFORE IT’S GONE!