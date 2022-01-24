DON'T MISS THIS HOME! LOST CREEK AREA, SHORT WALK TO GRADE SCHOOL AND PLAYGROUND. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. OAK FLOORS UNDER CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. 10X12 DECK, 11X20 COVERED PATIO, 7X7 STORAGE SHED. 12X20 ATTACHED GARAGE, 16X24 DETACHED GARAGE, 10X24 CARPORT. NEW SHINGLES, GUTTERS AND DOWNSPOUTS IN JANUARY 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Omaha attorney speculated that brain fog or respiratory distress from COVID may have caused his client to drive more than twice the speed limit and ram into three cars stopped at a light.
According to a Monday morning press release from Columbus Police Department (CPD), a man was arrested on a first degree murder charge over the…
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
Police went to a nursing home after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
Larry Houdek
If anyone asked Alyssa Blohm around a year ago about opening a dog grooming business, she would have said it was the last thing she had in mind.
Lakeview wrestling coach Jeff Bargen was surprised by a video presentation and recognition for his 100th dual victory on Tuesday at home. Just…
Platte County
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday saw a flurry of activity on the local news scene with the announcement of a murder in Columbus over the p…
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
After nearly a decade-and-a-half, Jim Brock is retiring as head coach of the Lakeview Community Schools cross country program.