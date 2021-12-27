3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $189,000

VERY CLEAN 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH MANY UPDATES THAT THE SELLER HAS DONE SINCE PURCHASING THE PROPERTY IN 2017, INCLUDING VINYL SIDING, GUTTERS, SOFFITS, APPLIANCES, CARPET ON MAIN FLOOR AND BASEMENT, REPLACED BASEMENT WINDOWS, LOTS OF INTERIOR PAINTING, REPLACED OLD GARAGE WITH A METAL 2 CAR GARAGE INCLUDING CONCRETE IN GARAGE, ADDED UTILITY SHED. YOU CAN ENJOY THE OUTDOORS ON THE COVERED FRONT PORCH. UPPER LEVEL HAS A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. BONUS ROOM IN THE BASEMENT. NICE WOODWORK ADDS LOTS OF CHARACTER.