 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $189,500

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $189,500

HERE IS A NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF COLUMBUS. LARGE FENCED YARD WITH A GREAT DECK AND PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING. LOWER LEVEL FEATURES A MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATHROOM AND A LARGE OFFICE THAT COULD BE CONVERTED TO 4TH BEDROOM. SINGLE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH HEAT AND INSULATION. CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hello, Columbus!

Hello, Columbus!

Let’s start at the beginning — Hi! I’m Monica Garcia, and I am the new managing editor at The Columbus Telegram as well as The Banner-Press an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News