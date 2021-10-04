 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $190,000

NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO MAKE THIS 3 BEDROOM HOME YOURS. THIS HOME IS CENTRALLY LOCATED IN COLUMBUS NEBRASKA AND IS CLOSE TO THE COLUMBUS MIDDLE SCHOOL. NEWER SIDING ON THE EXTERIOR AND NEW CONCRETE PATIO IN THE REAR OF THE HOME. BASEMENT FEATURES A NICE LARGE FAMILY ROOM. TAKE A LOOK AND SEE IF THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOU!

