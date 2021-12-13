3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $195,000

CUTE AND COZY RANCH HOME THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY RENOVATED. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN FLOOR HAVE BEEN REFINISHED. MAIN FLOOR BATHROOM FEATURES NEW VANITY AND SHOWER. CABINETS ARE NEWER AND CUSTOM BUILT. OVER-SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE SPANS 672 SQUARE FEET AND A NEW SHED WAS RECENTLY INSTALLED. FRESH COATS OF PAINT THROUGHOUT, A NEW SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND A NEW ROOF MAKE THIS AN ATTRACTIVE BUY.