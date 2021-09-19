 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $195,000

CUTE & COZY!! BE PREPARED TO WALK IN & MAKE THIS YOUR NEW ADDRESS! 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. THIS WELL LOVED HOME FEATURES WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, UPDATED WINDOWS S/S APPLIANCE (FRIDGE DOES NOT STAY). LEASED WATER SOFTENER & R/0 SYSTEM. THE BASEMENT HAS A NICE BAR/KITCHENETTE FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE FENCED IN YARD WITH PLAY AREA THAT STAYS. U/G SPRINKLERS ARE ON A WELL. GARAGE IS APPROX 24X24 WITH SOME LOFTED STORAGE. ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS ON THE DECK & PATIO SPACE! SEE IT TODAY!

