 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $199,000

YOUR DREAM HOME IS NOW AVAILABLE! THIS 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATHROOM, 1.5 STORY HOME HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND IS READY FOR THE NEXT OWNER. CENTRALLY LOCATED, YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ONE! WITH A FULLY FENCED IN BACKYARD AND 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, DO NOT WAIT TO MAKE THIS ONE YOURS. CALL FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News