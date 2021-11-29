 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $199,900

  • Updated
DON'T MISS THIS HOME! LOST CREEK AREA, SHORT WALK TO GRADE SCHOOL AND PLAYGROUND. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. OAK FLOORS UNDER CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. 10X12 DECK, 11X20 COVERED PATIO, 7X7 STORAGE SHED. 12X20 ATTACHED GARAGE, 16X24 DETACHED GARAGE, 10X24 CARPORT.

