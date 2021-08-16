3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $205,000

GREAT USE OF SPACE IN THIS ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME! THE CURB APPEAL WILL DRAW YOU IN AND THE EXTRA TOUCHES FOUND WITHIN IT WILL SURPRISE AND EXCITE YOU WITH HOW FUNCTIONAL THE SPACE IS! ALL THREE BEDROOMS HAVE A TREY CEILING, LARGE CLOSETS AND THE MASTER HAS AN ATTACHED MASTER SUITE. STORAGE GALORE IN THE MAIN FLOOR BUT ALSO THE CRAWL SPACE HAS BEEN UNIQUELY FINISHED OFF FOR A PLAYROOM AND TONS OF STORAGE! SIMPLY A MUST-SEE TO APPRECIATE THE SPACE! LARGE LOT WITH UGS, VINYL FENCE IN THE BACKYARD.