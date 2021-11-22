 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $209,500

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $209,500

NICE RANCH STYLE HOUSE WITH MANY RECENT UPDATES. NEW ROOF, GUTTERS, FRONT DOOR, SIDE ENTRY DOOR & GARAGE OVERHEAD DOOR JUST INSTALLED. LARGE LOT WITH ROOM FOR ADDITIONAL GARAGE IN FUTURE. 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS ON MAIN. BASEMENT HAS A FAMILY ROOM, DEN AND DEN WITH PARTIAL FINISH. BASEMENT HAS ROUGH IN FOR FUTURE BATHROOM. SELLER IS LEAVING NEW ONYX SHOWER SURROUND AND CARPET FLOORING FOR PARTIALLY FINISHED DEN IN BASEMENT.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schuyler police capture fugitive

Schuyler police capture fugitive

The Schuyler Police Department is crediting the quick action of dispatchers and collaboration between local law enforcement in the capture of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News