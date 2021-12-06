 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $210,000

THIS ADORABLE HOME CLOSE TO SCOTUS HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED OVER THE PAST 5 YEARS. MOSTLY OPEN CONCEPT MAIN FLOOR WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL. BASEMENT IS ALMOST COMPLETELY FINISHED WITH A FULL BATHROOM AND TONS OF STORAGE! 2 CAR GARAGE, CARPORT AND STORAGE SHED OUT BACK. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News