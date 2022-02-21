 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $215,000

HOME OFFERS 3+1 BED, 2 BATH WITH A FENCED IN YARD. PLAYSET STAYS WITH THE PROPERTY. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY OFF THE KITCHEN. OVER-SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE FOR ADDITION STORAGE OR WORKSPACE. PATIO OUT BACK RECENTLY POURED FOR THOSE EVENING GRILL OUTS. OPEN LIVING SPACE IN BASEMENT. POTENTIAL FOR A 5th BEDROOM IF DESIRED. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM AND MAIN FLOOR BATH. PIANO AND DEEP FREEZE STAY WITH PROPERTY.

