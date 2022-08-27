3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $219,900

LOOKING FOR AN AFFORDABLE NEW CONSTRUCTION??? TAKE A LOOK AT THIS ZERO ENTRY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN COLUMBUS. THIS HOME FEATURES A LARGE MASTER BED AND BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR THE KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING. OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARGE. COME TAKE A LOOK AND SEE IF THIS NEW CONSTRUCTION IS THE ONE FOR YOU.