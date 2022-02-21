3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $222,000

THIS WELL MAINTAINED BRICK HOME HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND LOVED BY THE CURRENT OWNER. OPEN CONCEPT MAIN FLOOR, LARGE KITCHEN WITH ATTACHED DINING ROOM. BASEMENT HAS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND A LOT OF STORAGE. YARD HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED AND HAS BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING THAT WILL SHOW UP IN THE SPRING. THIS HOME OWNER CURRENTLY HAS A HOMESTEAD TAX EXEMPTION. OWNERS ARE WILLING TO LEAVE GAME TABLE IF BUYER WOULD LIKE IT INCLUDED. HOME HAS ADT SYSTEM INSTALLED.