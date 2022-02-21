 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $222,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $222,000

THIS WELL MAINTAINED BRICK HOME HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND LOVED BY THE CURRENT OWNER. OPEN CONCEPT MAIN FLOOR, LARGE KITCHEN WITH ATTACHED DINING ROOM. BASEMENT HAS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND A LOT OF STORAGE. YARD HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED AND HAS BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING THAT WILL SHOW UP IN THE SPRING. THIS HOME OWNER CURRENTLY HAS A HOMESTEAD TAX EXEMPTION. OWNERS ARE WILLING TO LEAVE GAME TABLE IF BUYER WOULD LIKE IT INCLUDED. HOME HAS ADT SYSTEM INSTALLED.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Discoverers make Friday plans

Discoverers make Friday plans

OMAHA - Four Columbus High wrestlers are one win away from wrestling for a state title at the 2022 Nebraska Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News