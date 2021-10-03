CONSIDERABLE UPDATING DONE TO THIS NICE 3BR, 2BA BI-LEVEL HOME. LARGE BRIGHT AND OPEN KITCHEN WITH NICE CABINETRY AND SKYLIGHT. NEWER ROOF, METAL SIDING AND SOME NEWER WINDOWS. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LIGHTED CLOSETS. OVERSIZED SINGLE CAR GARAGE WITH WORKBENCH AND OVERHEAD STORAGE. DECK OFF THE KITCHEN AREA. U/G SPRINKLERS AND STORAGE SHED.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $222,500
