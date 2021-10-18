3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $224,900

CHECK OUT THIS AMAZING 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND MANY OTHER UPDATES, THE MAIN FLOOR LOOKS LIKE NEW, LARGE LIVING ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH A WOOD STOVE. THRASHER DRAIN TILE SYSTEM. FENCED IN YARD WITH A NICE SHED WITH A CONCRETE FLOOR. LARGE DECK, A ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING PAD. SELLER REQUESTS CHARTER TITLE AND ESCROW.