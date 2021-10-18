 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $224,900

CHECK OUT THIS AMAZING 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND MANY OTHER UPDATES, THE MAIN FLOOR LOOKS LIKE NEW, LARGE LIVING ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH A WOOD STOVE. THRASHER DRAIN TILE SYSTEM. FENCED IN YARD WITH A NICE SHED WITH A CONCRETE FLOOR. LARGE DECK, A ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING PAD. SELLER REQUESTS CHARTER TITLE AND ESCROW.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News