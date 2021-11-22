BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IS READY FOR ITS NEW OWNERS. THERE ARE 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS ON THE UPPER FLOOR. MASTER BEDROOM HAS AN EN SUITE W/ DOUBLE VANITY & A WALK-IN CLOSET. MAIN FLOOR HAS AN OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN THAT IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER STARTING OUT OR READY TO DOWNSIZE. HOA PROVIDES TRASH SERVICE, LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A state conservation officer suspected it was a wolf, but it could take months to complete genetic testing at a federal lab.
The former employee alleges that he was fired as a human resources specialist in 2019 for refusing to participate in hiring workers without proper citizenship documents and falsifying documents so workers could avoid taxes.
James Jackson, former rector at the seminary near Denton, faces up to 40 years in prison if found guilty.
Lakeview senior Cooper Tessendorf can remember phone calls with teammates and friends last year wondering what was going wrong.
Lakeview football players have had to learn how to dress faster since early September.
An investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a 23-year-old Weeping Water man was accidentally killed Saturday by a deer hunting partner's bullet.
When Robbin Cutsor arrived at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building Wednesday night, she thought she was attending an award ceremony for CASA …
Howells-Dodge graduated just a handful of players that saw the 2020 season come to an end in the second round of the playoffs. The Jaguars hav…
The Schuyler Police Department is crediting the quick action of dispatchers and collaboration between local law enforcement in the capture of …
The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) recently received recognition from two different organizations for the power district's work and suc…