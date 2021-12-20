 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $225,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $225,000

WEST PARK BRICK BEAUTY READY FOR NEW OWNERS! SUPER CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE INTO! SOUTH FACING LOT ON A LOW TRAFFIC STREET IN A TERRIFIC LOCATION. LARGE KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS AND TILE BACKSPLASH. REMODELED BASEMENT BATH WITH WALK-IN SHOWER. NEWER WINDOWS, HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, NEW CENTRAL AIR IN 2012, SHINGLES AND GUTTERS 2010, WATER HEATER 2020. STORM SHELTER IN BASEMENT. EXTRA LARGE PATIO OFF SUN ROOM.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News