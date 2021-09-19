3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $229,500

WELCOME RANCH HOME/LARGE LOT 90X140 NEAR QUAIL RUN, CARPETS NEW IN 2006 WITH ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS IN 2005, APPLIANCES ARE TWO YEARS OLD. ALL WINDOW TREATMENTS STAY. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FREESTANDING FIREPLACE/CHIMNEY. 12X14 UTILITY ROOM AND STOOL, WALK-IN SHOWER & STOOL.