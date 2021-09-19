 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $229,500

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $229,500

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $229,500

WELCOME RANCH HOME/LARGE LOT 90X140 NEAR QUAIL RUN, CARPETS NEW IN 2006 WITH ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS IN 2005, APPLIANCES ARE TWO YEARS OLD. ALL WINDOW TREATMENTS STAY. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FREESTANDING FIREPLACE/CHIMNEY. 12X14 UTILITY ROOM AND STOOL, WALK-IN SHOWER & STOOL.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Correctional facility inmate dies

  • Updated

A man who had been in custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on charges out of Platte County died on Saturday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News