3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $229,900

CALL FOR DETAILS ON THIS ROOMY RANCH WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN! NEATLY DECORATED AND MOVE-IN READY, THIS HOME FEATURES A LIVE FIREPLACE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEWER KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS/SINK. ALL OF THE KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND THE WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED. ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE ANDERSEN WINDOWS, UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS AND VINYL SIDING. THE ROOF IS APPROXIMATELY 4 YEARS OLD AND THE ATTACHED GARAGE MEASURES 26' X 22'.