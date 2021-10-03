 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

MOVE IN READY RANCH STYLE HOME IN PICTURESQUE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH MOSTLY NEW FLOORING AND PAINT. HOME IS HIGHLIGHTED BY A NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS (2019), A FENCED IN BACKYARD, TREX DECK, AND A SPACIOUS, FINISHED BASEMENT. FURNACE WAS INSTALLED IN 2015 AND ELECTRICAL BOX WAS PUT IN IN 2018.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Polk County assessor resigns
Local

Polk County assessor resigns

  • Updated

Editor's note: The Telegram was notified at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 that Polk County Assessor Shelia Cermak submitted a lett…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News