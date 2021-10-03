3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

WEST PARK BRICK BEAUTY READY FOR NEW OWNERS! SUPER CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE INTO! SOUTH FACING LOT ON A LOW TRAFFIC STREET IN A TERRIFIC LOCATION. LARGE KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS AND TILE BACKSPLASH. REMODELED BASEMENT BATH WITH WALK-IN SHOWER. NEWER WINDOWS, HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, NEW CENTRAL AIR IN 2012, SHINGLES AND GUTTERS 2010, WATER HEATER 2020. STORM SHELTER IN BASEMENT. EXTRA LARGE PATIO OFF SUN ROOM.