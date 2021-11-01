3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

WOW IS ALL YOU WILL BE ABLE TO SAY ABOUT THIS AMAZING HOME LOCATED ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF COLUMBUS. LOTS OF REMODELING HAS BEEN DONE AND IT NEEDS NOTHING. THIS TWO BEDROOM HOME ALSO FEATURES TWO BATHROOMS. THE BASEMENT HAS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND ANOTHER ROOM THAT IS CURRENTLY BEING USED AS A BEDROOM. WITH AN EGRESS WINDOW THIS HOME WOULD BE A 3 BEDROOM. GARARGE IS HEATED AND INSULATED WITH A NICE WORK STATION. BACK YARD PATIO AND FENCED YARD. COME TAKE A LOOK BEFORE ITS GONE.